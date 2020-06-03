  • XRP/USD bears took control for the second straight day.
  • The price is floating above the green Ichimoku cloud.
  • MACD and Elliott Oscillator show sustained bullish market sentiment.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD dropped from $0.203 to $0.2028 as Wednesday’s sessions came to a close. The price is floating above the green Ichimoku cloud and between the SMA 200 and SMA 50 curves. Despite the negative price action, the MACD and Elliott Oscillator show sustained bullish market sentiment.

Support and Resistance 

XRP/USD bulls face stiff resistance at $0.2112, SMA 200 and $0.219. On the downside, there are healthy support levels at SMA 50, SMA 20, $0.1994 and $0.193

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2028
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 0.2031
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2005
Daily SMA50 0.2015
Daily SMA100 0.1964
Daily SMA200 0.2149
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2147
Previous Daily Low 0.1973
Previous Weekly High 0.2031
Previous Weekly Low 0.1855
Previous Monthly High 0.2268
Previous Monthly Low 0.178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.204
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2081
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1954
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1877
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.178
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2128
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2224
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2302

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Market stays strong despite yesterday's sell-off

Market stays strong despite yesterday's sell-off

Yesterday at 14:45 GMT, the BTC/USD pair plummeted 7.96% in just 5 minutes, dragging with it the rest of the crypto board and causing a juicy change of hands between the fearful and the convinced.

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD is back inside the previous range, bulls defend $0.2000

XRP/USD is back inside the previous range, bulls defend $0.2000

Ripple (XRP) is changing hands at $0.2030. The coin has partially recovered from Tuesday’s major sell-off to $0.1970; however, the further upside seems to be limited. Ripple retreated to the fourth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating and gave way to Tether (USDT). 

More Ripple News

LTC/USD bulls lie in wait on approach to $45.00

LTC/USD bulls lie in wait on approach to $45.00

Litecoin (LTC) has been trading in a tight range since the start of the day, consolidation large moves of the previous days. LTC/USD hit the low of $44.52 on Tuesday amid major sell-off on the cryptocurrency market and managed to recover to $46.20.

More Litecoin News

ETH worth of nearly $1 billion is locked in DeFi applications

ETH worth of nearly $1 billion is locked in DeFi applications

The value of funds locked on smart contracts of decentralized finance applications (DeFi) reached nearly $1 billion after a sharp decrease in March amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. 

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000

After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location