Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD retakes $0.1700, focus on $0.1930

- XRP/USD price increased by 14% on a day-to-day basis amid global cryptocurrency recovery.
- The long-term bullish target is created by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band.
XRP/USD jumped above $0.1700 and hit the intraday high at $0.1736, which is the best level since March 12. The coin has increased over 14% in recent 24 hours amid major bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency markets. XRP/USD has been following the general trend with no specific fundamental reasons behind the move.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
XRP/USD has returned to the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $0.1700, however, the short-term bullish bias remains strong, which means the coin may resume the upside if $0.1700 holds. The RSI on the 1-hour chart also points upwards, lending the additional support to the bull's case. The next short-term target is seen at the current intraday high of $0.1736, followed by psychological $0.1800 and the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band at $0.1930.
Once below $0.1700, XRP/USD may enter a consolidation phase with a low barrier at $0.1600.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin eyes $7,000 ignoring the Coronavirus menace
The Coronavirus breakout continues to wreak havoc across the globe leaving some countries such as Italy at a standstill. Financial markets including the cryptocurrency market have spent the entire week trying to recover from the damage caused by COVID-19 last week.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD retakes $0.1700, focus on $0.1930
XRP/USD jumped above $0.1700 and hit the intraday high at $0.1736, which is the best level since March 12. The coin has increased over 14% in recent 24 hours amid major bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency markets.
ETH/USD $145 hurdle unconquered, freefall under $120 imminent
Ethereum price confidently stepped above $140 resistance level on Thursday. The bullish action was in tandem with Bitcoin’s surge above $6,000. However, a weekly high was formed at $144.35, which left a gap that continues to explored by the bulls.
STEEM is down 22% and still overbought ahead of the fork
Steem community will activate a hardfork and move the whole ecosystem to HIVE blockchain in less than seven hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.