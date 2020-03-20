Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD recovery stalls under $0.1750, focus shifts to $0.15

Ripple price bullish comeback on Thursday rose against all odds to test the resistance at $0.18.

XRP/USD loses over 3% of its value on Friday as focus shifts from $0.18 to $0.15.

Spot rate: $0.1602

Relative change: -0.0050

Percentage change: -3%

Trend: Bearish

Volatility: Low

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Ripple price recovery hit a wall at $0.1745 during the recovery staged on Thursday. The seller congestion zone at $0.18 was left untested, as sellers rushed in an attempt to push for revenge. At the time of writing, the bears appear to be winning with XRP trading barely above $0.16.

The RSI retreat started even before overbought conditions. Downward slope signals that bearish pressure is increasing and the losses could continue towards $0.15. Support is expected at $0.1580, the 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart and $0.14 (major support).