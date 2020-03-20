John Isige John Isige
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD recovery stalls under $0.1750, focus shifts to $0.15

  • Ripple price bullish comeback on Thursday rose against all odds to test the resistance at $0.18.
  • XRP/USD loses over 3% of its value on Friday as focus shifts from $0.18 to $0.15.

Spot rate: $0.1602

Relative change: -0.0050

Percentage change: -3%

Trend: Bearish

Volatility: Low

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

XRP/USD price chart

Ripple price recovery hit a wall at $0.1745 during the recovery staged on Thursday. The seller congestion zone at $0.18 was left untested, as sellers rushed in an attempt to push for revenge. At the time of writing, the bears appear to be winning with XRP trading barely above $0.16.

The RSI retreat started even before overbought conditions. Downward slope signals that bearish pressure is increasing and the losses could continue towards $0.15. Support is expected at $0.1580, the 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart and $0.14 (major support).

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1601
Today Daily Change -0.0051
Today Daily Change % -3.09
Today daily open 0.1652
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1961
Daily SMA50 0.2427
Daily SMA100 0.2269
Daily SMA200 0.2452
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1732
Previous Daily Low 0.1447
Previous Weekly High 0.2368
Previous Weekly Low 0.1129
Previous Monthly High 0.3467
Previous Monthly Low 0.2245
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1623
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1556
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1489
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1326
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1204
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1773
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1895
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2058

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD recovery stalls under $0.1750, focus shifts to $0.15

