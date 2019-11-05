Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD re-enters $0.30 zone, looks to break through $0.3025 resistance level

The MACD indicator shows sustained bearish momentum.

The market has found support at the upward trending line.

XRP/USD is on course of charting its second straight bearish day. So far this Tuesday, Ripple has gone up from $0.299 to $0.3024. The bulls are looking to break past the $0.3025 resistance level, which has thwarted them twice before. The hourly chart shows us that after finding intraday support at $0.289, the price had gone up to $0.30384. Since then, the price has corrected itself around $0.3024.

XRP/USD daily chart

The price has found support at the upward trending line and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates decreasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had eight consecutive red sessions. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 60.

