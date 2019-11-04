Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD range-bound and lethargic

- Ripple is struggling to stay in green following a mundane weekend session.
- The resistance at $0.30 has been impenetrable leaving XRP in a tight range between $0.29 and $0.31.
Ripple price action is lethargic, mundane and almost non-existent. Trading over the weekend session failed to break above the immediate $0.30 resistance. At the same time, the bulls were keen on defending the short-term support at $0.29.
Marginally above the current market value of $0.2921 is the first hurdle at the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the two-hour chart. The 100 SMA is also holding XRP back at $0.296.
The downside is initially protected by the 61.8% Fib level taken between the last swing high of $0.3153 and a swing low of 0.25. Other key support areas range from the ascending trendline, $0.28 and $0.25.
According to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the buyers starting to gain traction against the bears. The RSI’s correction above 50 could easily catapult Ripple above $0.3 and place it in a trajectory towards $0.32.
XRP/USD 120’ chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
