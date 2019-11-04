Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD range-bound and lethargic

Ripple is struggling to stay in green following a mundane weekend session.

The resistance at $0.30 has been impenetrable leaving XRP in a tight range between $0.29 and $0.31.

Ripple price action is lethargic, mundane and almost non-existent. Trading over the weekend session failed to break above the immediate $0.30 resistance. At the same time, the bulls were keen on defending the short-term support at $0.29.

Marginally above the current market value of $0.2921 is the first hurdle at the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the two-hour chart. The 100 SMA is also holding XRP back at $0.296.

The downside is initially protected by the 61.8% Fib level taken between the last swing high of $0.3153 and a swing low of 0.25. Other key support areas range from the ascending trendline, $0.28 and $0.25.

According to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the buyers starting to gain traction against the bears. The RSI’s correction above 50 could easily catapult Ripple above $0.3 and place it in a trajectory towards $0.32.

XRP/USD 120’ chart