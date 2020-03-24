Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD rally not discouraged by Intermex decision not to use Ripple's solutions in Mexica

- Ripple's partner Intermex decided against the solutions offered by the startup.
- XRP/USD gains ground amid general bullish trend on the market.
Ripple's partner Intermex won't use XRP in Mexica
Intermex is a global provider of remittance services to Latin America and the Caribbean corridor. In February the companies entered the partnership deal to ensure swift and cost-effective cross-border money transfers between the U.S. and Mexico with Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) through RippleNet. As XRP was supposed to become an intermediate currency, the news caused massive XRP growth. However, Intermex recently announced that it would not use the technology for Mexican remittances. Speaking during the teleconference, Intermex CFO Tony Lauro explained, Ripple was not suitable for its major markets:
“Ripple will not be an answer for places like Mexico. We’re very proud about the relationships we have there . . . we have very tight relationships that strategically setting plans and objectives with those players. And so, you won’t really see us leveraging Ripple in our core markets. I think it will bring us more growth in newer markets in places where we’re exploring going into ancillary products.”
While the news is certainly negative for XRP. the coin has gained ground in the recent 24 hours amid improved sentiments on the cryptocurrency markets. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1587, with nearly 8% of gains since the beginning of Tuesday. The coin recovered Monday's losses as the upside momentum is gaining traction.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, XRP/USD is capped by the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band currently at $0.1626. A sustainable move above this handle will attract new buyers and allow for a move towards the next psychological resistance created by $0.1700 and reinforced by SMA100 4-hour at $0.1710. This development will take XRP outside the recent consolidation channel and open up the way to the major target of $0.2000.
On the downside, the initial support is created by $0.1500 with several important technical indicators, including SMA50 4-hour, clustered around this level. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the intraday low of $0.1449. This barrier has been tested three times recently. Once it is broken, $0.1400 (March 18 low) and $0.1283 (March 16 low), will come into focus.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin calms down as bulls get ready to a new assault
BTC/USD has been hovering around $6,500 since the start of the day. BTC has gained over 8% on a day-to-day basis and hit the intraday high at $6,709, but failed to hold the ground.
Dash Price Analysis: DASH/USD soars 12% to bring down the seller congestion at 80
Dash is arguably the best performing cryptocurrency in the crypto market on Tuesday after Monero (XMR). Monero is up 15.2% on the day while Dash is trading 12% higher with a market value of $70.27.
Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD rises by 15% as bulls stage comeback
XMR/USD bulls staged a momentous comeback as the price spiked from $38.32 to $44.10. In the process, they managed to completely negate this Monday's price action, wherein XMR/USD ...
TRON Price Analysis: TRX/USD aims at $0.0120 amid global cryptocurrency recovery
TRX slipped to the 17th place giving way to Cardano's ADA, even though Tron's market value increased from $704 on Monday to $759 million by press time.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.