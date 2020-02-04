Ripple has been the outperformer in the crypto market on Tuesday.

It seems that the bulls are trying to aim for 0.30 but the previous wave high is the next resistance.

XRP/USD 1-Hour Chart

XRP has pushed higher on Tuesday despite stories of more supply coming to market.

The chart below shows the consecutive higher highs and higher lows.

The price is firmly above the 200 hourly SMA and there was a massive volume spike marked by the red arrow.

0.25 could also be a psychological support if there is a strong retracement.

Additional Levels