  • Ripple has been the outperformer in the crypto market on Tuesday.
  • It seems that the bulls are trying to aim for 0.30 but the previous wave high is the next resistance.

XRP/USD 1-Hour Chart

XRP has pushed higher on Tuesday despite stories of more supply coming to market.

The chart below shows the consecutive higher highs and higher lows.

The price is firmly above the 200 hourly SMA and there was a massive volume spike marked by the red arrow.

0.25 could also be a psychological support if there is a strong retracement.

Ripple Technical Analysis

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2669
Today Daily Change 0.0135
Today Daily Change % 5.33
Today daily open 0.2534
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2358
Daily SMA50 0.2139
Daily SMA100 0.2336
Daily SMA200 0.2573
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2598
Previous Daily Low 0.2469
Previous Weekly High 0.2465
Previous Weekly Low 0.2177
Previous Monthly High 0.254
Previous Monthly Low 0.1846
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2549
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2518
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2469
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2404
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2339
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2599
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2664
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2729

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Bitcoin lived through great January, February may be less spectacular if $9,000 gives way

Bitcoin (BTC) bulls seemed to feel disappointment with a failed attempt to settle above $9,600 and let the bears run the show, BTC/USD has been sliding down for the third day in a row amid technical correction after the recent spike.

XRP declines ahead of XRP/USD quanto swaps launch on BitMEX

XRP tested the intraday low at $0.2475 and recovered to $0.2500 by the time of writing. The third largest digital asset has lost about 1.4% since the beginning of the day, moving in sync with the market. 

ETH/USD stays directionless below $190.00

Ethereum (ETH) hit the recent high at $195.35 and retreated to $187.50 by the time of writing. The second largest digital asset with the current market value of  $20.6 billion has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis.

ETC/USD range-bound below $12.00 as the network gets ready for a hardfork

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has lost over 3% in recent 24 hours to trade at $11.66. The coin hit the recent low at $10.71 on January 31 and has been range-bound with bullish bias ever since.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300

The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.

