Ripple is pushing higher and the bulls look firmly in control.

There looks to be decent volume behind the move and the RSI has moved into overbought.

Ripple Daily Chart

Ripple has had a good session on Wednesday and has pushed 4.14% higher.

The chart is showing that after the trendline broke, the price has now moved into a broadening pattern.

XRP/USD is making higher highs and higher lows and could target the psychological resistance zone of 0.30.

Right now the price is struggling at the April 25th low of around 0.2736.

If that breaks firmly and the price closes higher then 0.30 could be the next target, or even higher.