Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD paralyzed between the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA

- Ripple consolidation continues despite Bitcoin’s brief rally towards $10,000.
- XRP/USD surge above $0.21 could pave the way for gains targeting $0.2150 and $0.25 respectively.
Ripple is still nurturing its stability above $0.20. Movement upwards continues to be limited by the selling pressure at $0.2050 and $0.21 in the short term. A sideways trend has been in motion since the beginning of the week. Prior to the consolidation, XRP slumped from $0.2150 (June highs).
Meanwhile, the price is trading at $0.2026. The immediate upside is capped by the 50 SMA in the 4-hour range. Marginally below the market value is the initial support by the 100 SMA.
The ongoing choppy market ignored Bitcoin’s short-lived rally above $9,900. Nevertheless, BTC/USD failed to break the resistance at $10,000 again, leading to a reversal under $9,900. As for XRP/USD, consolidation is reminiscent of the leveling RSI and MACD.
On the upside, gains above $0.21 could catapult XRP above the descending trendline. The next key hurdle after the trendline is $0.2150 and $0.25. On the downside, support is expected at $0.20, $0.19 and $0.18.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
