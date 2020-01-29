Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD must breach Ichimoku cloud to re-enter the $0.25 zone

- XRP/USD went up from $0.23 to $0.239 this Tuesday.
- The signal line was about to cross over the MACD line but has failed to do so.
XRP/USD daily chart
This Tuesday, XRP/USD went up from $0.23 to $0.239 this Tuesday. However, the bears were able to take charge in the early hours of Wednesday and correct the price to $0.2387. To re-enter the $0.25 zone, the price must breach the red Ichimoku cloud. The price is still hovering above the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves, and the Elliott Oscillator has had two green sessions following six consecutive bearish sessions. The signal line was about to cross over the MACD line but has since petered out, keeping the overall market momentum bearish. The RSI indicator is trending horizontally around 63, hinting that the market may be going through a consolidation period.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
