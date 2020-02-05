  • Ripple trade 3.5% higher on Wednesday in a good day for cryptos.
  • Interestingly XRP has not moved as much as the rest of the crypto majors.

XRP/USD 30-min Chart

Ripple has had a good session but is not one of the outperformers today.

Over the last few days XRP has traded well so maybe it just needed a rest while the rest played catch up.

Now on the intraday chart, a triangle pattern has formed which has just broken to the downside. 

The price has also made a lower high but the confirmation of the break will come if the 0.2709 support gets broken.

Then the next target could be closer to 0.2600 as it is also another important intraday support. 

On the daily chart, the next majaor support is at 0.0.2550 or just slightly under.

Ripple Analysis

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2767
Today Daily Change 0.0100
Today Daily Change % 3.75
Today daily open 0.2667
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2375
Daily SMA50 0.2151
Daily SMA100 0.2334
Daily SMA200 0.2571
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2704
Previous Daily Low 0.2475
Previous Weekly High 0.2465
Previous Weekly Low 0.2177
Previous Monthly High 0.254
Previous Monthly Low 0.1846
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2617
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2563
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2527
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2386
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2298
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2756
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2844
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2985

 

 

