Ripple trade 3.5% higher on Wednesday in a good day for cryptos.

Interestingly XRP has not moved as much as the rest of the crypto majors.

XRP/USD 30-min Chart

Ripple has had a good session but is not one of the outperformers today.

Over the last few days XRP has traded well so maybe it just needed a rest while the rest played catch up.

Now on the intraday chart, a triangle pattern has formed which has just broken to the downside.

The price has also made a lower high but the confirmation of the break will come if the 0.2709 support gets broken.

Then the next target could be closer to 0.2600 as it is also another important intraday support.

On the daily chart, the next majaor support is at 0.0.2550 or just slightly under.

Additional Levels