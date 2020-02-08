Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD keeps falling after encountering resistance at the $0.283-line

This Friday, XRP/USD failed at the $0.283 resistance level and has been falling since then. XRP/USD has dropped from $0.283 to $0.270 since Friday and the RSI indicator has fallen below the overbought zone and the price corrected itself. XRP/USD is presently hovering above the green Ichimoku cloud, SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200. The MACD and Elliott Oscillator both show decreasing bullish sentiment . The bulls will need to make sure that XRP/USD doesn’t fall below the SMA 200 curve to prevent further downward momentum.

