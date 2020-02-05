John Isige John Isige
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD inches closer to $0.30 as XRP perpetual swap contract goes live on BitMEX

  • Ripple price is leading the cryptocurrency market in recovery on Wednesday.
  • XRP/USD perpetual swap contract trading on BitMEX exchange.

Spot rate: $0.2775

Relative change: 0.0108

Percentage change: 4%

Trend: Bearish

Volatility: High

BTC/USD weekly chart

Ripple price continues to sustain the falling wedge pattern breakout momentum.

The price could remain in the hands of the buyers a while longer based on the RSI up trending movement from December.

XRP/USD daily chart

Ripple bullish correction cuts above a three-month resistance trendline as bulls refocus on trading above the psychological $0.30 level.

The narrowing gap between the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA signals the growing traction of the bulls against the bears.

XRP/USD 2-hour chart

Short term analysis places the bulls in control event as the RSI makes its way into the overbought region.

In the event a retreat comes into play, XRP banks on the accelerated trendline (dotted) and the main trendline support.

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2776
Today Daily Change 0.0109
Today Daily Change % 4.09
Today daily open 0.2667
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2375
Daily SMA50 0.2151
Daily SMA100 0.2334
Daily SMA200 0.2571
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2704
Previous Daily Low 0.2475
Previous Weekly High 0.2465
Previous Weekly Low 0.2177
Previous Monthly High 0.254
Previous Monthly Low 0.1846
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2617
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2563
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2527
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2386
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2298
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2756
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2844
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2985

 

 

