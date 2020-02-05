Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD inches closer to $0.30 as XRP perpetual swap contract goes live on BitMEX

- Ripple price is leading the cryptocurrency market in recovery on Wednesday.
- XRP/USD perpetual swap contract trading on BitMEX exchange.
Spot rate: $0.2775
Relative change: 0.0108
Percentage change: 4%
Trend: Bearish
Volatility: High
BTC/USD weekly chart
Ripple price continues to sustain the falling wedge pattern breakout momentum.
The price could remain in the hands of the buyers a while longer based on the RSI up trending movement from December.
XRP/USD daily chart
Ripple bullish correction cuts above a three-month resistance trendline as bulls refocus on trading above the psychological $0.30 level.
The narrowing gap between the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA signals the growing traction of the bulls against the bears.
XRP/USD 2-hour chart
Short term analysis places the bulls in control event as the RSI makes its way into the overbought region.
In the event a retreat comes into play, XRP banks on the accelerated trendline (dotted) and the main trendline support.
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2776
|Today Daily Change
|0.0109
|Today Daily Change %
|4.09
|Today daily open
|0.2667
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2375
|Daily SMA50
|0.2151
|Daily SMA100
|0.2334
|Daily SMA200
|0.2571
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2704
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2475
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2465
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2177
|Previous Monthly High
|0.254
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1846
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2617
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2563
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2527
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2386
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2298
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2756
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2844
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2985
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
