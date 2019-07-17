Ripple's coin has been recovering from Monday's lows.

XRP/USD bulls need to clear $0.3150 to continue the recovery.

Ripple's XRP recovered from Tuesday's low of $0.2834 to trade at $0.30 by the time of writing. The third-largest digital coin with the current market capitalization of $12.7 billion has lost nearly 5% of its value in recent 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged since this time on Tuesday.

Ripple's technical picture

On the intraday charts, XRP/USD bulls try to push the price above the critical $0.30 barrier. Once it is sustainably broken, the recovery may be extended towards the initial resistance created by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour at $0.3080. Once it is cleared, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $0.31 and $0.3150 (SMA100 1-hour).

A sustainable move above this handle will open up the way towards the next bullish aim of $0.3480 (SMA200 1-day), which is closely followed by psychological $0.35.

On the downside, watch out for the intraday low of $0.2925, followed by Monday's low at $0.2834. Considering that the short-term RSI (the Relative Strength Index)stays flat in a neutral position, we may suggest that XRP/USD will be sidelined in the nearest future.

XRP/USD, 1-hour chart