- XRP/USD has moved into a new range as the upside momentum faded away.
- The next strong resistance is created by $0.02600.
Ripple’s XRP catapulted from under $0.2400 to $0.2580 in a matter of hours. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2550 with over 6% of gains since the beginning of the day. The coin has been dozing in a tight range for the past several days, however, not it is one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20.
XRP/USD, the short-term technical picture
After a strong upside movement on Monday, Ripple’s XRP has settled in a range limited by $0.2610 on the upside and $0.2520 on the downside. The upper boundary of the channel is strengthened by the upper line of one-hour Bollinger Band and SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) four hour. This barrier has been holding the recovery since Monday, so we will need to see a sustainable move i=higher for the upside to gain traction. for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2660 (the upper line of four-hour Bollinger Band) and psychological $0.2700.
On the downside, once below $0.2500, the sell-off will continue towards $0.2460 (SMA50 four-hour and the middle line of four-hour Bollinger Band). The next strong support awaits us on approach to $0.2350 (Monday’s low).
XRP/USD, four-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
