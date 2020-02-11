XRP/USD fell from $0.283 to $0.274 this Monday.

RSI indicator jumped from 65.42 to the edge of the overbought zone.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls stormed back in after a bearish Monday, where the bears dropped the price from $0.283 to $0.274. However, the bulls managed to bring the price above the $0.28-level this Tuesday. The SMA 20 is about to cross over the SMA 200, while the RSI indicator has jumped from 65.42 to the edge of the overbought zone. Both of these are potentially bullish signs.

The Elliott Oscillator has had two red sessions, while the MACD indicator has had decreasing bullish momentum. These two indicators tell us that the overall market sentiment could be bearish, despite the temporary bullish correction.

