- XRP/USD fell from $0.2022 to $0.1985 this Thursday, dropping below the $0.20 level in the process.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had 25 straight green sessions, having gone up from -0.087 to 0.027.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD bears have remained in control in the early hours of Saturday as the price fell from $0.1985 to $0.1983. The price is consolidating in a triangle formation and has found support on the SMA 50 curve. This Wednesday, the price climbed above the 20-day Bollinger Band but encountered resistance at the downward trending line. To reverse the negative momentum, the bulls must take the price up to $0.2010 to break above the triangle formation. The Elliott Oscillator has had 25 straight green sessions, having gone up from -0.087 to 0.027.
Key levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1982
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.1985
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1755
|Daily SMA50
|0.1984
|Daily SMA100
|0.2218
|Daily SMA200
|0.2355
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2024
|Previous Daily Low
|0.194
|Previous Weekly High
|0.1871
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.162
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2468
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1129
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1972
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.1992
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1942
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1899
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1858
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2026
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2067
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.211
