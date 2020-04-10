  • XRP/USD fell from $0.2022 to $0.1985 this Thursday, dropping below the $0.20 level in the process.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had 25 straight green sessions, having gone up from -0.087 to 0.027.

XRP/USD bears have remained in control in the early hours of Saturday as the price fell from $0.1985 to $0.1983. The price is consolidating in a triangle formation and has found support on the SMA 50 curve. This Wednesday, the price climbed above the 20-day Bollinger Band but encountered resistance at the downward trending line. To reverse the negative momentum, the bulls must take the price up to $0.2010 to break above the triangle formation. The Elliott Oscillator has had 25 straight green sessions, having gone up from -0.087 to 0.027.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1982
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 0.1985
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1755
Daily SMA50 0.1984
Daily SMA100 0.2218
Daily SMA200 0.2355
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2024
Previous Daily Low 0.194
Previous Weekly High 0.1871
Previous Weekly Low 0.162
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1972
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1992
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1942
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1899
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1858
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2026
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2067
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.211

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

