John Isige John Isige
FXStreet

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD facing ultimate resistance between $0.29 and $0.30

Cryptos |
  • Ripple renews momentum in tandem with Bitcoin and Ethereum as the focus stays on $0.3.
  • Ripple faces growing selling pressure in the range starting at $0.29 - $0.30.

Spot rate: $0.2855

Relative change: 0.004625

Percentage change: 1.63

Trend: Bullish bias (short-term)

Volatility: High

BTC/USD daily chart

Ripple buyers refuse to give up control with the RSI staying in the overbought region despite the lower correction experienced in the last couple of days. The upward motion with the momentum indicator suggests that the path of least resistance is to the upside. Support is coming from the accelerated trendline, the 200SMA, the main trendline, and the 50SMA marginally above $0.22.

XRP/USD 2-hour chart

The zone starting from $0.029 - $0.30 remains the biggest seller congestion zone and must be shuttered if XRP has a chance to trade above $0.30. The moving averages including the 50SMA and the 21SMA are in line to offer support. It is apparent that the bulls intend to continue the action upwards. Any dips are expected to find support at $0.28, $0.26, $0.24 and $0.22.

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2853
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 1.28
Today daily open 0.2817
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2526
Daily SMA50 0.2273
Daily SMA100 0.2322
Daily SMA200 0.2556
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2844
Previous Daily Low 0.2672
Previous Weekly High 0.2878
Previous Weekly Low 0.2356
Previous Monthly High 0.254
Previous Monthly Low 0.1846
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2778
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2738
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2712
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2606
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.254
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2883
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2949
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3054

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD spikes 14% from February swing low as $11,000 beckons

BTC/USD spikes 14% from February swing low as $11,000 beckons

Bitcoin price approached $10,400 in a new bull-run that followed a recent dip to the support at $9,700. The pullback was indeed necessary for the surge above $10,000.

More Bitcoin News

NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD moves within a long-term bullish trend; $15.00 within reach

NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD moves within a long-term bullish trend; $15.00 within reach

NEO, the 19th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.03 billion has gained nearly 12% in the recent 24 hours amid strong bullish momentum.

More NEO News

ETH/USD conquers $250 support, $360 is nigh

ETH/USD conquers $250 support, $360 is nigh

Ethereum bulls are fired up and aiming for new yearly highs. In less than 24 hours, ETH/USD reclaimed the support at $230 and extended gains above two critical levels at $240 and $250. 

More Ethereum News

XRP/USD jumps above $0.2900 as Ripple boasts a partnership with the National Bank of Egypt

XRP/USD jumps above $0.2900 as Ripple boasts a partnership with the National Bank of Egypt

Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $12.5 billion has been gaining ground during early Asian hours.

More Ripple News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC gets a ticket to the moon

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC gets a ticket to the moon

The cryptocurrency market has had another stellar week. Bitcoin has gained 5% on a week-to-week basis, and this not the best result as many top altcoins registered double-digit gains.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location