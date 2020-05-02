Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops down after encountering resistance at the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band

- XRP/USD faces strong resistance at $0.225 line and the SMA 200.
- Elliott Oscillator and MACD indicates sustained bullish sentiment.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD fell from $0.2178 to $0.2167 in the early hours of Saturday, after encountering resistance at the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band. The widening of the jaw shows increasing price volatility. If the bulls gain back momentum, they’ll need to overcome resistance at the $0.225 line and the SMA 200. Following that, the next resistance level of note lies at $0.2377. On the downside, there are two healthy supports at $0.2125 and $0.203. The Elliott Oscillator has had eight straight green sessions, while the MACD shows increasing bullish momentum.
Key levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2166
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|0.2178
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1954
|Daily SMA50
|0.1803
|Daily SMA100
|0.2169
|Daily SMA200
|0.2284
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2244
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2115
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2358
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1917
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2358
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1684
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2195
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2164
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2114
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.205
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1985
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2243
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2308
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2372
