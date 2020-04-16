Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops by 5.35% in four hours as bears stay in cruise control

XRP/USD dropped from $0.1862 to $0.1806 this Wednesday.

The MACD indicator in the daily chart shows that a reversal of bullish momentum is imminent.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD charted its fourth consecutive bearish day, as the price dropped from $0.1806 to $0.176 in the early hours of Thursday. In the process, the price dropped below the triangle formation and the SMA 20. The bulls will need to garner enough momentum to break above the upward trending line to reverse bearish sentiment. The MACD line is looking to crossover the signal line, indicating a reversal of bullish momentum. Finally, the Elliott Oscillator has had six straight red sessions.

XRP/USD hourly chart

XRP/USD dropped by 5.35% in four hours, going down from $0.186 to $0.176, falling below the 20-day Bollinger Band, in the process. Following this bearish action, the RSI indicator has dipped into the oversold zone. Both these indicate that a bullish correction may be around the corner.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.1757 Today Daily Change -0.0049 Today Daily Change % -2.71 Today daily open 0.1806 Trends Daily SMA20 0.1833 Daily SMA50 0.1883 Daily SMA100 0.2212 Daily SMA200 0.2334 Levels Previous Daily High 0.19 Previous Daily Low 0.1802 Previous Weekly High 0.2053 Previous Weekly Low 0.1767 Previous Monthly High 0.2468 Previous Monthly Low 0.1129 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1839 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1862 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1772 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1738 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1674 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.187 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1934 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1968



