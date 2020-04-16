Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops by 5.35% in four hours as bears stay in cruise control

  • XRP/USD dropped from $0.1862 to $0.1806 this Wednesday.
  • The MACD indicator in the daily chart shows that a reversal of bullish momentum is imminent.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD charted its fourth consecutive bearish day, as the price dropped from $0.1806 to $0.176 in the early hours of Thursday. In the process, the price dropped below the triangle formation and the SMA 20. The bulls will need to garner enough momentum to break above the upward trending line to reverse bearish sentiment. The MACD line is looking to crossover the signal line, indicating a reversal of bullish momentum. Finally, the Elliott Oscillator has had six straight red sessions

XRP/USD hourly chart

XRP/USD dropped by 5.35% in four hours, going down from $0.186 to $0.176, falling below the 20-day Bollinger Band, in the process. Following this bearish action, the RSI indicator has dipped into the oversold zone. Both these indicate that a bullish correction may be around the corner.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1757
Today Daily Change -0.0049
Today Daily Change % -2.71
Today daily open 0.1806
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1833
Daily SMA50 0.1883
Daily SMA100 0.2212
Daily SMA200 0.2334
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.19
Previous Daily Low 0.1802
Previous Weekly High 0.2053
Previous Weekly Low 0.1767
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1839
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1862
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1772
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1738
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1674
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.187
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1934
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1968

 

 


 

XRP/USD drops by 5.35% in four hours as bears stay in cruise control

