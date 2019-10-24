- The XRP/USD chart also managed to break below the support provided by the upward trending line.
- The MACD indicator shows increasing bearish market momentum.
XRP/USD is on course of charting four straight bearish sessions. This Wednesday, XRP/USD had its most bearish day in a month as it fell from $0.291 to $0.274. Ripple has since fallen further to $0.27. The hourly breakdown shows us that the price was trending horizontally around $0.29 before the bears rallied together and took control. Within seven hours, Ripple dropped steadily from $0.29 to $0.265 before the bulls managed to correct it around $0.27.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD was trending horizontally before it broke below the support provided by the upward trending line and the green Ichimoku cloud. The two latest sessions also took the price below the 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20 and SMA 50) curves. The Bollinger Band width is around 0.19, which indicates normal market volatility, while the Elliott Oscillator has had three bearish sessions in a row. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bearish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
