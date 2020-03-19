Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD dilemma mounts amid consolidation; will it be $0.20 or $0.10?

- Ripple price consolidation above $0.14 support continues amid growing stability for the top three cryptocurrencies.
- Technical indicators remain in favor of the bears, further undermining upward movements towards $0.15 and $0.16.
Spot rate: $0.1454
Relative change: -0.0027
Percentage change: -1.86%
Trend: Bullish
Volatility: High
XRP/USD daily chart
Ripple price trading is stuck in a narrow range between $0.14 and $0.15. Sideways action is expected to take precedence in the range and could last for a few days. The range action is emphasized by the RSI, currently holding the position at 30. Besides, the double-cross of the 50-day SMA under the 200-day SMA signals that sellers have more influence over XRP/USD.
XRP/USD 60’ chart
Ripple price immediate upside is limited by both the 100 SMA and the 50 SMA on the 1-hour chart. The bullish grip appears to be diminishing while sellers gain traction. An ascending trendline is in line to offer support ahead of the range support at $0.14. If push comes to shove and losses extend further down, $0.13 and $0.1 are expected to come in handy. However, the MACD shows that all is not lost and that buyers still have the strength to defend the support at $0.14.
Ripple price key levels
Support one: $0.1447 – Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and pivot point one-month support two.
Support two: $0.1432 – Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, Bollinger Band 1-hour lower curve and the pivot point one-day support one.
Resistance one: $0.1478 – SMA five 1-hour and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.
Resistance two: $0.1568 – Pivot point one-day resistance two and BB 4-hour upper curve.
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1455
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.76
|Today daily open
|0.1481
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1997
|Daily SMA50
|0.2441
|Daily SMA100
|0.2275
|Daily SMA200
|0.2456
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.1498
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1404
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2368
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1129
|Previous Monthly High
|0.3467
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2245
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1463
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.144
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1424
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1367
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.133
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.1518
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.1555
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.1612
