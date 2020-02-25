Ripple is trading over 4% lower after another down day for cryptocurrencies.

0.25 was used as an important support and resistance zone in the past so let see how it works out this time.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

There is a good support zone at the 0.25 level which confluences with a trendline on the chart below.

Cryptocurrencies are having another tough session today after losing ground on Monday too.

The next main Fibonacci level (61.5%) is slightly lower down and the price could also test that area.

From a candlestick perspective, the chart is still looking very bearish but we would need to see how today's candle closes for confirmation.

If there is a bounce off the support zones, the psychological 0.30 level could be a target for the bulls.

Additional Level