Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD continues to trend in a narrow $0.012-range

- The daily price chart is trending below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves.
- The price is hovering above the green Ichimoku cloud.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD went up from $0.2352 to $0.2366 in the early hours of Thursday. The price has been trending in a narrow $0.012-range between $0.227 and $0.239 over the last eight days. XRP/USD is sandwiched between the green Ichimoku cloud on the downside and the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves on the upside. The MACD indicates decreasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two green sessions out of the last four, showing bullish fightback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD must overcome resistance at $8,935 on path back to $9,000
BTC/USD hovered around $8,755.75 this Wednesday as the buyers eked out an advantage. The price has gone up further to $8,800 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows us that there are two strong resistance levels on the upside at $8,935 ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD continues to trend in a narrow $0.012-range
XRP/USD went up from $0.2352 to $0.2366 in the early hours of Thursday. The price has been trending in a narrow $0.012-range between $0.227 and $0.239 over the last eight days. XRP/USD is sandwiched between the green Ichimoku cloud on ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD jumps above falling triangle to grind towards $240
Ethereum price bulls would rather die trying to outdo the bears as opposed to simply giving up. The dive to $210 last week was detrimental to the progress that had been made in February. However, there have been attempts to reverse the trend and once again ...
Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: BTG/USD soars 8% to test key resistance at $11.50
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) continues to lead the market in recovery from the losses recorded in February. The first week of March has been fruitful for BTG with the crypto posting a higher high pattern to the extent of climbing above the moving averages in the 4-hour ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.