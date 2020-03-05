Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD continues to trend in a narrow $0.012-range

XRP/USD went up from $0.2352 to $0.2366 in the early hours of Thursday. The price has been trending in a narrow $0.012-range between $0.227 and $0.239 over the last eight days. XRP/USD is sandwiched between the green Ichimoku cloud on the downside and the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves on the upside. The MACD indicates decreasing bearish momentum , while the Elliott Oscillator has had two green sessions out of the last four , showing bullish fightback.

