Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD continues to dance between stacks of resistance and support areas

- Ripple stalls short of $0.30; a move that left the gap being explored by the sellers.
- Ripple must defend the position above the 200-day SMA in order to sustain the uptrend.
Ripple price keeps falling following the retracement from the recent high formed at $0.2901. It was not the bulls’ intention to stall short of $0.30, however, increased selling activity has made it difficult to sustain an uptrend. XRP is dancing at $0.2783 after the support at $0.28 failed to hold.
The support at $0.2650 has already been tested once and given way to a shallow correction. The big question is whether the price will continue to stay above the 200-day SMA. The break above the moving average has been instrumental to the price growth experienced this week.
According to other technical indicators such as the MACD, XRP is still in the hands of the bulls. The MACD +0.01171 features a bullish divergence despite the correction on the day. In other words, the potential to advance towards $0.30 is still intact. Similarly, the narrowing gap between the 50-day SMA and the 200-da SMA suggests that Ripple bulls are gaining traction and are likely to stick in the driver’s seat.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin boosted on “Crypto Mom” comments, $10,000 still intact
Bitcoin has settled above $9,700 during early Asian hours on Friday. The first digital asset has gained 1.5% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
TRX/USD on the verge of strong growth as $0.0230 is broken
Tron, now the 11th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.5 billion, has gained over 12% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.02320 at the time of writing.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD hist new high of 2020, SMA200 weekly in sight
Ethereum (ETH) tested new of $223.39 during earlu European hours and retreated to $221.8 by press time. The coin has gained over 5% and 4% since the beginning of Thursday.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD on the verge of crossing $75
LTC/USD is trending in an upward channel pattern after it charted three straight bullish days. During this period, LTC/USD went up from $67.89 to $74.22 and is on the verge of crossing above $75 for the first time since 21st September 2019.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC gets a ticket to the moon
The cryptocurrency market has had another stellar week. Bitcoin has gained 5% on a week-to-week basis, and this not the best result as many top altcoins registered double-digit gains.