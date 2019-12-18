Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD carnage unstoppable unless a viable ‘buy zone’ is found

- Jacob Canfield, a crypto analyst, readjust XRP prediction from $0.19 to $0.1.
- Ripple struggles to stay above $0.18 support but the focus remains on $0.20.
Ripple sustained acute losses in two consecutive days this week. The losses seem unstoppable according to the 10% loss shown on CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrencies live rates by FXStreet display a market that is recovering with XRP trading 2.83% higher on the day. The fundamentals are, however, still weak. For example, the trend is bearish while the volatility keeps on shrinking.
Meanwhile, Jacob Canfield, a crypto analyst says that the devastating plunge in XRP price has the potential to carry on towards the end of 2019. In April, Canfield predicted XRP’s drop to $0.19. However, he says that his predicted has been adjusted to $0.1. He explained:
"I cannot tell you how many friends and family members I saved from buying XRP in 2018 and 2019. It has to be in the hundreds. My answer of when to buy has always been *maybe* $.10 to $.15, but even then I would be cautious. This has to be my proudest achievement of 2019.
Originally, I gave $.19 – $.21 back in April when price was hovering around $.40. I then revised it after I saw the parabolic downtrend to $.10 to $.15.”
Ripple technical analysis
As reported in the market update, XRP plunged to new 2019 lows at $1789 before reversing sharply to $0.1872 (market value). The RSI ongoing upward trend suggests that Ripple price action could continue in the direction of $0.20. Further upward movement could come face to face with the resistance at the 50 SMA on the 2-hour chart. As long as XRP stays above the support at $0.18 and focuses on breaking $0.20 resistance, the investors have a higher chance of seeing gains towards $0.30.
XRP/USD 2-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
