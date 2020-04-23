Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls take over, break above triangle formation

The MACD in the daily chart shows that market momentum has reversed from bearish to bullish.

The bulls have run out of momentum near the $0.1968 resistance level in the hourly chart.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD went up from $0.1883 to $0.196 this Thursday, breaking above the triangle formation, in the process. The price bounced off the support provided by the SMA 20 curve. The bulls must aim to enter the $0.20 psychological level and the $0.2026 resistance line to continue the upward momentum. The MACD shows that market momentum has reversed from bearish to bullish.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly XRP/USD chart shows that the bulls have run out of steam at the $0.1968 mark. The hourly price is presently trending horizontally. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, which indicates increasing price volatility. The Elliott Oscillator has had four red sessions out of the last five. The RSI was hugging the edge of the overbought zone before dipping a bit to 63.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.1951 Today Daily Change 0.0068 Today Daily Change % 3.61 Today daily open 0.1883 Trends Daily SMA20 0.1886 Daily SMA50 0.182 Daily SMA100 0.2196 Daily SMA200 0.2313 Levels Previous Daily High 0.19 Previous Daily Low 0.1822 Previous Weekly High 0.1962 Previous Weekly Low 0.1741 Previous Monthly High 0.2468 Previous Monthly Low 0.1129 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.187 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1851 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1837 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.179 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1759 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1915 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1946 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1993



