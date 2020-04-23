Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls take over, break above triangle formation

  • The MACD in the daily chart shows that market momentum has reversed from bearish to bullish.
  • The bulls have run out of momentum near the $0.1968 resistance level in the hourly chart.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD went up from $0.1883 to $0.196 this Thursday, breaking above the triangle formation, in the process. The price bounced off the support provided by the SMA 20 curve. The bulls must aim to enter the $0.20 psychological level and the $0.2026 resistance line to continue the upward momentum. The MACD shows that market momentum has reversed from bearish to bullish.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly XRP/USD chart shows that the bulls have run out of steam at the $0.1968 mark. The hourly price is presently trending horizontally. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, which indicates increasing price volatility. The Elliott Oscillator has had four red sessions out of the last five. The RSI was hugging the edge of the overbought zone before dipping a bit to 63.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1951
Today Daily Change 0.0068
Today Daily Change % 3.61
Today daily open 0.1883
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1886
Daily SMA50 0.182
Daily SMA100 0.2196
Daily SMA200 0.2313
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.19
Previous Daily Low 0.1822
Previous Weekly High 0.1962
Previous Weekly Low 0.1741
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.187
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1851
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1837
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.179
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1759
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1915
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1946
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1993

 


 

