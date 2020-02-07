Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls take control for the seventh straight day, sits on top of 20-day Bollinger band

- XRP/USD trends in an upward channel formation and aims to break past $0.30-level.
- The RSI indicator is hovering inside the overbought zone.
XRP/USD daily chart
The bulls have taken control of the XRP/USD market for the seventh straight day. During this period, XRP/USD rose from $0.2395 to $0.2859. That’s a 22.72% increase in valuation. XRP/USD is currently sitting on top of the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that the asset is presently overpriced and may face bearish correction soon. The Bollinger jaw has widened, indicating increasing market volatility. Both the MACD and Elliott Oscillator indicate rising bullish sentiment. The RSI indicator is hovering inside the overbought zone, which again shows that the market is currently overpriced.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
