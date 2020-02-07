Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls take control for the seventh straight day, sits on top of 20-day Bollinger band

The bulls have taken control of the XRP/USD market for the seventh straight day. During this period, XRP/USD rose from $0.2395 to $0.2859. That’s a 22.72% increase in valuation. XRP/USD is currently sitting on top of the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that the asset is presently overpriced and may face bearish correction soon. The Bollinger jaw has widened, indicating increasing market volatility . Both the MACD and Elliott Oscillator indicate rising bullish sentiment . The RSI indicator is hovering inside the overbought zone, which again shows that the market is currently overpriced.

