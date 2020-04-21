Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls stage a comeback following two straight bearish days – reading the daily, 4-hour and hourly charts

  • XRP/USD went down from $0.1895 to $0.1817 this Monday.
  • The MACD indicates a reversal of bullish momentum.

XRP/USD found support at the upward trending line and bounced up from $0.1817 to $0.1832. In the process, it broke past resistance at the SMA 20 curve. The bulls will want to next aim for the SMA 50 and then the downward trending line. The MACD indicates a reversal of bullish momentum.

The 4-hour chart shows that XRP/USD plummeted from $0.1896 to $0.1789, breaking below the SMA 50, in the process. Following that, the bulls staged a comeback to push the price back up to $0.1826, re-entering the 20-day Bollinger Band. The buyers will need to overcome resistance at $0.1843. The Elliott Oscillator dropped from 0.002 to -0.0049 over the last six sessions.

XRP/USD is trending below the red Ichimoku cloud and trending in a pennant formation. The hourly price fell from $0.1898 to $0,1789 in five hours, before recovering to $0.183 over the next seven. The SMA 200 has crossed over the SMA 20 to chart a bearish cross. The RSI indicator is hovering around 37.88, next to the oversold zone.

Key Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1827
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 0.1818
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1878
Daily SMA50 0.184
Daily SMA100 0.2202
Daily SMA200 0.2319
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1949
Previous Daily Low 0.1784
Previous Weekly High 0.1962
Previous Weekly Low 0.1741
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1847
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1886
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1751
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1685
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1586
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1916
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2015
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2081

 


 

