Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls stage a comeback following two straight bearish days – reading the daily, 4-hour and hourly charts

- XRP/USD went down from $0.1895 to $0.1817 this Monday.
- The MACD indicates a reversal of bullish momentum.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD found support at the upward trending line and bounced up from $0.1817 to $0.1832. In the process, it broke past resistance at the SMA 20 curve. The bulls will want to next aim for the SMA 50 and then the downward trending line. The MACD indicates a reversal of bullish momentum.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart shows that XRP/USD plummeted from $0.1896 to $0.1789, breaking below the SMA 50, in the process. Following that, the bulls staged a comeback to push the price back up to $0.1826, re-entering the 20-day Bollinger Band. The buyers will need to overcome resistance at $0.1843. The Elliott Oscillator dropped from 0.002 to -0.0049 over the last six sessions.
XRP/USD hourly chart
XRP/USD is trending below the red Ichimoku cloud and trending in a pennant formation. The hourly price fell from $0.1898 to $0,1789 in five hours, before recovering to $0.183 over the next seven. The SMA 200 has crossed over the SMA 20 to chart a bearish cross. The RSI indicator is hovering around 37.88, next to the oversold zone.
Key Levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1827
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|0.1818
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1878
|Daily SMA50
|0.184
|Daily SMA100
|0.2202
|Daily SMA200
|0.2319
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.1949
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1784
|Previous Weekly High
|0.1962
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1741
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2468
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1129
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1847
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.1886
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1751
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1586
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.1916
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2015
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2081
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
