Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls stage a comeback following two straight bearish days – reading the daily, 4-hour and hourly charts

XRP/USD went down from $0.1895 to $0.1817 this Monday.

The MACD indicates a reversal of bullish momentum.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD found support at the upward trending line and bounced up from $0.1817 to $0.1832. In the process, it broke past resistance at the SMA 20 curve. The bulls will want to next aim for the SMA 50 and then the downward trending line. The MACD indicates a reversal of bullish momentum.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart shows that XRP/USD plummeted from $0.1896 to $0.1789, breaking below the SMA 50, in the process. Following that, the bulls staged a comeback to push the price back up to $0.1826, re-entering the 20-day Bollinger Band. The buyers will need to overcome resistance at $0.1843. The Elliott Oscillator dropped from 0.002 to -0.0049 over the last six sessions.

XRP/USD hourly chart

XRP/USD is trending below the red Ichimoku cloud and trending in a pennant formation. The hourly price fell from $0.1898 to $0,1789 in five hours, before recovering to $0.183 over the next seven. The SMA 200 has crossed over the SMA 20 to chart a bearish cross. The RSI indicator is hovering around 37.88, next to the oversold zone.

Key Levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.1827 Today Daily Change 0.0009 Today Daily Change % 0.50 Today daily open 0.1818 Trends Daily SMA20 0.1878 Daily SMA50 0.184 Daily SMA100 0.2202 Daily SMA200 0.2319 Levels Previous Daily High 0.1949 Previous Daily Low 0.1784 Previous Weekly High 0.1962 Previous Weekly Low 0.1741 Previous Monthly High 0.2468 Previous Monthly Low 0.1129 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1847 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1886 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1751 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1685 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1586 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1916 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2015 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2081



