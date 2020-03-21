Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls regain control and aim to break above the $0.16 psychological level

XRP/USD fell from $0.1653 to $0.1572 this Friday.

Key Levels

Open: $0.1569

High: $0.1598

Low: $0.1544

R3: $0.2039

R2: $0.1897

R1: $0.1733

PP: $0.1591

S1: $0.1427

S2: $0.1285

S3: $0.1121

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD regained control of the market this Saturday as the price went up from $0.1572 to $0.161. This followed a bearish Friday wherein it fell from $0.1653 to $0.1572. The price is trending upward in a flag formation and hovering below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves.

The signal line is touching the MACD line, which shows that market momentum will reverse from bearish to bullish. The Elliott Oscillator has had five consecutive green sessions, while the RSI indicator is trending horizontally around 40.35.

