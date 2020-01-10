Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls in retreat as price hovers around $0.2000

- Ripple's XRP has been losing ground since January 8.
- The critical support of $0.2000 may attract new sellers once broken.
Ripple's XRP, now the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $8.8 billion, has lost about 2% of its value to trade at $0.2000 by the time of writing. The coin has retreated from $0.2255 reached earlier this week on the announcement that Binance added the token to the list of assets available for futures trading with leverage up to x75.
XRP will have an autonomous electric indicator
Alloy Networks announced a release a fully autonomous electric relay board that works on Ripple's token. The device will switch on and off based on the amount of received tokens and thus serve as an XRP token indicator.
The company, which is an XRP Ledger dUNL validator and zaphod default hub, wrote on Twitter:
Coming soon...To a switchboard near you! A fully autonomous electric relay board that switches on and off based on XRP received. Each relay has its own DT, or x-address. Individually configurable.
XRP/USD: technical picture
The coin has reversed nearly all gains of the week. A sustainable move below $0.2000 will negate the short-term bullish setup and bring new sellers to the market. The next support comes at $0.1930, which is the lowest level of the week. It is followed by psychological $0.1900 and $0.1846, the lowest level of 2020.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $0.2100 for the recovery to gain traction. This resistance is strengthened by SMA50 daily currently located on $0.2090. The next resistance comes at $0.2145 (the upper line of daily Bollinger Band). Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2200 and $0.2255 (the highest level of 2020).
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
