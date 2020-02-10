  • Ripple is trading 2.77% lower today as general crypto sentiment falters.
  • The XRP/USD pair has broken a trendline to the downside but found support at 0.27.

XRP/USD 1-Hour Chart

Ripple has fallen on Monday after have a good run over the past week or so.

Since February the XRP/USD pair has risen over 13%. 

Now it seems the price has been running out of steam on the intraday chart.

The price broke a trendline that has been used as support 4 times.

All was not lost as the pair found support at 0.27, this is now the support zone to watch on the intraday timeframes.

Elsewhere, if that level breaks  0.26 is the next support on the way down.

If the price holds at these levels then the bulls may have a run on the old previous wave high of 0.2888.

Ripple chart

Additonal Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2742
Today Daily Change -0.0082
Today Daily Change % -2.90
Today daily open 0.2824
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2486
Daily SMA50 0.224
Daily SMA100 0.2325
Daily SMA200 0.256
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2892
Previous Daily Low 0.2764
Previous Weekly High 0.2878
Previous Weekly Low 0.2356
Previous Monthly High 0.254
Previous Monthly Low 0.1846
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2843
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2813
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2762
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2699
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2634
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2889
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2954
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3017

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

