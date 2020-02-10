Ripple is trading 2.77% lower today as general crypto sentiment falters.

The XRP/USD pair has broken a trendline to the downside but found support at 0.27.

XRP/USD 1-Hour Chart

Ripple has fallen on Monday after have a good run over the past week or so.

Since February the XRP/USD pair has risen over 13%.

Now it seems the price has been running out of steam on the intraday chart.

The price broke a trendline that has been used as support 4 times.

All was not lost as the pair found support at 0.27, this is now the support zone to watch on the intraday timeframes.

Elsewhere, if that level breaks 0.26 is the next support on the way down.

If the price holds at these levels then the bulls may have a run on the old previous wave high of 0.2888.

Additonal Levels