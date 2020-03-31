Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bounces of SMA 20 support, aims to break past $0.1776 support level

  • The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed considerably, indicating decreasing price volatility.
  • Both the MACD and Elliott Oscillator indicate sustained bullish sentiment. 

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD has risen from $0.1715 to $0.1722 so far this Tuesday. This followed a heavily bullish Monday wherein XRP/USD rose from $0.1629 to $0.1715 after bouncing off the SMA 20 support level. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed considerably, indicating decreasing price volatility

The Elliott Oscillator has had 15 straight green sessions, while the MACD indicates sustained bullish momentum. Finally, the RSI indicator has evened out around the neutral zone.

Key Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1719
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 0.1715
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1607
Daily SMA50 0.2209
Daily SMA100 0.2224
Daily SMA200 0.24
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1761
Previous Daily Low 0.1625
Previous Weekly High 0.1876
Previous Weekly Low 0.145
Previous Monthly High 0.3467
Previous Monthly Low 0.2245
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1709
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1677
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.164
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1565
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1505
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1775
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1836
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1911

 


 

