Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears take control in the early hours of Tuesday, price drops below downward trending line

Cryptos |
  • The bears took charge after seven straight bullish days.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following three consecutive green sessions.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD dropped from $0.1977 to $0.1970 in the early hours of Tuesday, as the bears took control following seven consecutive bullish days. The price is currently flirting with the upward trending line, as it has dipped a little below it. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is slowly narrowing, which indicates decreasing price volatility. The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following three consecutive green sessions, while the RSI indicator is trending horizontally around 58.30.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1968
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 0.1977
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1908
Daily SMA50 0.1782
Daily SMA100 0.2176
Daily SMA200 0.2296
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1997
Previous Daily Low 0.1944
Previous Weekly High 0.1999
Previous Weekly Low 0.1784
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1964
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1948
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1919
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1895
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2002
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2026
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2055

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs

Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs

Crypto board leaders, who were at a crossroads yesterday, have chosen a path and it is the one that points to the high side of the price band. Market sentiment remains at fear levels and reinforces upward potential.

More Bitcoin News

Is XRP/USD skyrocketing to $0.35 in May?

Is XRP/USD skyrocketing to $0.35 in May?

Ripple price bulls made a compelling move to overcome the critical resistance at $0.20 on Tuesday. Following the brilliant move past $0.20, buyers thrust the price higher to an extent $0.22 level was tested since the crash on March 12.

More Ripple News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD rockets above $200, $220 level now in sight

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD rockets above $200, $220 level now in sight

Ethereum price has made a remarkable recovery spiking above the critical $200. This is the highest the crypto has traded since the Coronavirus-triggered crypto crash in mid-March.

More Ethereum News

ETC/USD retests channel resistance as bulls wake up

ETC/USD retests channel resistance as bulls wake up

Ethereum Classic is trading 3.21% higher on the day amid a cryptocurrency market experience a massive return of the bulls. Major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are recording formidable gains as well.

More Ethereum Classic News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location