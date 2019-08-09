Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD bears continue their domination

- XRP/USD is currently priced at $0.306 in the early hours of Friday.
- Elliot oscillator has had a bearish session after 14 straight bullish sessions.
Ripple bears continue their domination of the market as the price is currently trending in a downwards channel formation. The price has fallen from $0.308 to $0.306. This marks the fourth straight day where the bears have been in control of the market. During this period, the XRP/USD has fallen from $0.322 to $0.306. The hourly breakdown shows how dominant the bears have been so far this Friday. After ending Thursday with two bullish hourly sessions, XRP/USD has had five straight bearish sessions.
XRP/USD daily chart
The daily price chart is trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The narrowing of the 20-day Bollinger jaw shows decreasing market volatility. The moving average convergence/divergence shows weakening bullish momentum, while the Elliot oscillator has had a bearish session after 14 straight bullish sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
