Ripple trades over 7.5% higher in a bullish session for cryptos.

The price has some bullish technical signals but is currently stalling at 0.1600.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

Ripple is looking positive on Monday's session as the price rose around 7.5%. The price has pushed above both moving averages on the chart (55 & 200). Elsewhere, there has been an intraday trendline break and the RSI is firmly above the 50 mid-line. The main support level still remains firmly away from the current price at 0.1104.

Above these levels, the main resistance is at the consolidation high of 0.1757. If this level breaks then it would be a very bullish signal for the pair and the trend could move back into producing higher highs and higher lows. Be aware the main trend on the higher timeframes is still pretty bearish so counter-trend traders must control their risk.

Additional levels