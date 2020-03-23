  • Ripple trades over 7.5% higher in a bullish session for cryptos.
  • The price has some bullish technical signals but is currently stalling at 0.1600.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

Ripple is looking positive on Monday's session as the price rose around 7.5%. The price has pushed above both moving averages on the chart (55 & 200). Elsewhere, there has been an intraday trendline break and the RSI is firmly above the 50 mid-line. The main support level still remains firmly away from the current price at 0.1104. 

Above these levels, the main resistance is at the consolidation high of 0.1757. If this level breaks then it would be a very bullish signal for the pair and the trend could move back into producing higher highs and higher lows. Be aware the main trend on the higher timeframes is still pretty bearish so counter-trend traders must control their risk.

Ripple bullish technical signals

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1592
Today Daily Change 0.0114
Today Daily Change % 7.71
Today daily open 0.1478
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1844
Daily SMA50 0.2374
Daily SMA100 0.225
Daily SMA200 0.2436
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1619
Previous Daily Low 0.1463
Previous Weekly High 0.1756
Previous Weekly Low 0.1283
Previous Monthly High 0.3467
Previous Monthly Low 0.2245
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1523
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1559
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1421
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1364
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1266
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1577
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1676
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1733

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

BTC/USD needs to reclaim $6,400 to avoid another major sell-off

BTC/USD climbed as high as $6,416 on Sunday; however, the upside momentum proved to be short-lived as the first digital coin swiftly dropped under $6,000 and settled at $5,800 by press time.

XTZ/USD may get a trigger for growth as Tezos Foundation seeks to settle lawsuits

Tezos (XTZ), now the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1 billion, has lost over 8% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $1.5064 at the time of writing.

TRON Price Analysis: TRX/USD dangerously close to critical support of $0.0100.

TRX, now the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $704 million, has lost over 8% in the recent 24 hours amid the resumed sell-off on the global cryptocurrency market. 

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD pennant pattern hints return to $20

Litecoin price is struggling to hold above $35 on Monday during the European session. Due to the high volatility in the cryptocurrency market, up and down movements are numerous.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats

This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday. 

