- Ripple trades 1.29% lower on Thursday as bulls and bears fight over the 0.20 handle.
- The price has moved into a channel formation with an upward tilt.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Ripple remains in a bullish trend on the 4-hour chart below. The price continues to make higher highs and higher lows but it seems the bulls have stalled at 0.20. That is noticeable on the volume histogram at the bottom as it has dropped off significantly. The two key zones are now the blue resistance zone and the red support a break either way will give us clues to the trajectory of the price in the future.
Looking at the technical indicators now, the price remains above the 55 and 200 period moving averages. This is still considered as bullish as they have been used well in the past. The RSI indicator is also showing a lower wave low while the price made a higher wave low. This is called a bullish failure swing and can sometimes indicate there is some bullishness to come.
Additional levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1994
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.38
|Today daily open
|0.2022
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1734
|Daily SMA50
|0.2
|Daily SMA100
|0.2218
|Daily SMA200
|0.236
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2031
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1916
|Previous Weekly High
|0.1871
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.162
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2468
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1129
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1987
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.196
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1949
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1875
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1834
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2064
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2178
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
