Ripple is 1.17% higher on Friday but its struggling to gather momentum.

There is a consolidation high in place that the bulls need to break.

XRP/USD 4-Hour Chart

Ripple has moved to the top of the consolidation zone marked in red but has so far failed to break through.

There is now a higher low in place which is a bullish sign and now the volume just needs to force the break.

If the bulls do manage to break the resistance, the 0.25 level lies in wait as the next potential problem and beyond that the green 0.2616 area.

On the downside, there are two main areas of support, one is the blue trendline and the other is the consolidation low of 0.2252.

Additional Levels