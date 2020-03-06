  • Ripple is 1.17% higher on Friday but its struggling to gather momentum.
  • There is a consolidation high in place that the bulls need to break.

XRP/USD 4-Hour Chart

Ripple has moved to the top of the consolidation zone marked in red but has so far failed to break through.

There is now a higher low in place which is a bullish sign and now the volume just needs to force the break.

If the bulls do manage to break the resistance, the 0.25 level lies in wait as the next potential problem and beyond that the green 0.2616 area.

On the downside, there are two main areas of support, one is the blue trendline and the other is the consolidation low of 0.2252.

Ripple Price

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2426
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 1.29
Today daily open 0.2395
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2599
Daily SMA50 0.2574
Daily SMA100 0.2332
Daily SMA200 0.2514
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2437
Previous Daily Low 0.235
Previous Weekly High 0.2853
Previous Weekly Low 0.2245
Previous Monthly High 0.3467
Previous Monthly Low 0.2245
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2403
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2383
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2351
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2307
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2264
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2438
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2481
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2525

 

 

