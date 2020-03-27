Ripple trades 2.50% higher as sentiment bounces to the upside.

The pair continues to make higher highs and higher lows on its way to 0.20.

XRP/USD daily chart

Ripple has moved higher on Friday despite mixed sentiment in the crypto market. The pair looks to be moving toward the 0.20 psychological level which is pretty close to the 38.2% Fibonacci level and 200 simple moving average. The volume has also been increasing which is a good sign for the bulls. Lastly, the MACD is also above the mid-line and the signal line is also above the histogram.

After the long drop, the trendline in red has broken this is significant as it signalled a long downtrend from around 0.34 to just below 0.12. There is a chance that this whole move could just be a deep retracement but in the crypto game anything could happen.

Additional levels