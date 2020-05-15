- Ripple has another tough session falling over 2% breaking support zones.
- The price could now be heading to the support at 0.1760.
XRP/USD daily chart
The correction could be over now as Ripple looks like its breaking down once again. The price has made the lower high but is yet to break the previous wave low at 0.1750. If the aforementioned level breaks the bulls could be in all sorts of trouble as even the volume looks like it's supporting the sell-side.
Looking closer at the technical levels, the black resistance zone firmly held strong as the price tried desperately to close above it. Now it seems the level that confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement is the nemesis for the bulls.
Once the price dropped below the 55 exponential moving average it came back to retest it and use it as a resistance zone for another move lower. The target for the bears might be the red support level at 0.1750 as it has also been used a few times for good effect.
Additional levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1995
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.21
|Today daily open
|0.204
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2098
|Daily SMA50
|0.1949
|Daily SMA100
|0.2133
|Daily SMA200
|0.2233
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2064
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1984
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2268
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2074
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2358
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1684
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2033
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2014
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1995
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1949
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1915
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2075
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2109
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2155
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
