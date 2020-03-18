  • XRP is still trading nearly 1% lower even after most of the crypto majors recover slightly.
  • The XRP/USD pair is basing out and could test the 0.1500 level once again.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

Ripple has consolidated between 0.1645 and 0.1232 after the extreme price fall over the last few weeks. After the base was formed there is an internal trendline that now could break to indicate 0.1500 could be tested. It seems like 0.1300 is the main support as even though price dipped below it quickly shot back up.

It is important to remember that the underlying trend on the higher timeframes is still bearish. This means that any long trades are more dangerous. Volume is also looking very flat compared to the selling phase so a break higher could be false unless the volume rises as the key resistance levels break.

Ripple Price Analysis

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1462
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -1.02
Today daily open 0.1477
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2042
Daily SMA50 0.2459
Daily SMA100 0.2283
Daily SMA200 0.2462
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1528
Previous Daily Low 0.1404
Previous Weekly High 0.2368
Previous Weekly Low 0.1129
Previous Monthly High 0.3467
Previous Monthly Low 0.2245
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1481
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1452
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1411
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1346
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1288
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1535
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1593
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1659

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

