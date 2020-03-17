Ripple Price Analysis: Why XRP/USD investors are skeptical about accumulating

- Ripple lags a potential upward movement towards $0.20 mainly because investors and traders are choosing to stay at bay.
- XRP/USD is likely to consolidate between $0.14 and $0.16 in the coming few days.
A drop in cryptocurrency prices such as last week's would normally attract investors and new buyers to the market as they seek to buy the ‘dip’. However, the prevailing technical picture clearly shows that investors and bull traders are preferring to watch from a far distance. Ripple price dropped like a stone in the air to $0.10 mid-last week. Recovery from the drop has not been forthcoming with acute resistance at $0.15 and $0.16.
XRP/USD is trading at $0.1479 after adding more than 4% in gains to its value on Tuesday. An intraday high has been achieved at $0.1518. However, the trend remains bearish and the volatility high. For now, $0.14 is likely to support a sideways action in a wide range with an upward limit at $0.16.
The RSI in the daily range is flirting with the level at 30. Recovery has not been able to sustain movement towards 50. The leveling movement at 30 emphasizes on the sideways action. In other words, we should get accustomed to stability above $0.14 but with limited movement towards $0.20 in the coming few days
As most investors stay at bay, avoiding the market, Xago an analyst on Twitter believes that this is the right time to buy more XRP. The RSI is oversold as well as the stochastic, both are ingredients for a potential upward movement.
#XRP price fell below the downward channel with a huge amount of volume. The RSI is at the lowest level (oversold) since our chart history can roll back and the Stochastic is oversold. This is a good time to start thinking of accumulating and looking for buy signals. pic.twitter.com/YSkVQK8BJP
— Xago (@Xago_io) March 16, 2020
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
