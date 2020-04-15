Ripple is trading 0.70% lower on the session as crypto sentiment remains mixed.

The price broke and retested a key trendline on the 4-hour chart.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Ripple has been grinding lower today after breaking the trendline you can see on the chart below. The price broke the key support level on 10th April and then retested the zone where the res circle is. The support zone for the pair now stands at 0.1801 and if that breaks it could indicate that the price might be heading to lower levels.

The RSI is below the 50 mid-zone but has not hit the oversold level. This means there could be more space to the downside. There is another support level on the downside to look out for at the psychological 0.17 level.

Additional levels