Ripple Price Analysis: The daily chart shows some important resistance levels on the horizon

  • Since the start of the year XRP/USD has been on a great run.
  • The current wave looks like it's struggling to hit the psychological 0.30 level.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

Looking at the daily chart below you can see we are between two key levels.

Between 0.2150 and 0.3550 there has been consolidation phases many times.

Now we are back in that range the mean value price is holding at 0.2823.

If the price holds above this level then the bulls may target of 0.3150.

The price action is looking slightly jittery as the recent daily candles have shadows (wicks) above them.

This means taking out 0.2823 is important for the bulls. 

On the downside, 0.2545 looks like a key support zone but at the moment we are pretty far from that point.

Ripple analysis

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2809
Today Daily Change 0.0076
Today Daily Change % 2.78
Today daily open 0.2733
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2504
Daily SMA50 0.2255
Daily SMA100 0.2323
Daily SMA200 0.2558
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2831
Previous Daily Low 0.2674
Previous Weekly High 0.2878
Previous Weekly Low 0.2356
Previous Monthly High 0.254
Previous Monthly Low 0.1846
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2734
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2771
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2661
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2589
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2505
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2818
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2902
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2974

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

