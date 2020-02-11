Ripple Price Analysis: The daily chart shows some important resistance levels on the horizon

Since the start of the year XRP/USD has been on a great run.

The current wave looks like it's struggling to hit the psychological 0.30 level.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

Looking at the daily chart below you can see we are between two key levels.

Between 0.2150 and 0.3550 there has been consolidation phases many times.

Now we are back in that range the mean value price is holding at 0.2823.

If the price holds above this level then the bulls may target of 0.3150.

The price action is looking slightly jittery as the recent daily candles have shadows (wicks) above them.

This means taking out 0.2823 is important for the bulls.

On the downside, 0.2545 looks like a key support zone but at the moment we are pretty far from that point.

Additional Levels