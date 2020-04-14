  • Ripple is trading nearly 1% lower on the session in another mixed day for cryptos.
  • There is a support zone that matches the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement zone.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Ripple has been pulling off best levels recently as the crypto bull market fizzles out. The price broke the purple trendline on the 4-hour chart below and had a textbook retest before a move lower. Now it seems the bears have stumbled on the 23.6% Fibonacci level which confluences with a resistance zone of old. 0.1825 had been used as a resistance zone twice on the chart and then as support more recently on 10th April earlier in the month. 

Looking ahead now the 0.1825 level is looking vulnerable once again and could break if another bout of selling pressure kicks in.If it does the next potential support level could be 0.17 which was also respected previously. 

Ripple resistance at 23.6% Fib level

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1868
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.69
Today daily open 0.1881
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1819
Daily SMA50 0.1914
Daily SMA100 0.2217
Daily SMA200 0.234
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1898
Previous Daily Low 0.1802
Previous Weekly High 0.2053
Previous Weekly Low 0.1767
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1839
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1862
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1823
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1764
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1726
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1919
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1957
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2016

 

 

