Ripple trades 0.50% higher on Monday on a mixed day for cryptos.

The price has now moved into a flag formation and could break higher.

XRP/USD hourly price chart

Ripple is trading in positive territory on Monday as crypto sentiment remains mixed.

Over the past few sessions, the general crypto sentiment improved after issues in China drove flow into crypto assets.

On the hourly chart below the price has now formed a bull flag pattern.

Watch out for a break in either direction as it could indicate the direction of future price movement.

Lastly, the RSI indicator is still holding above the 50 mid-line which is also a positive sign.

Additional Levels