- Ripple trades 0.50% higher on Monday on a mixed day for cryptos.
- The price has now moved into a flag formation and could break higher.
XRP/USD hourly price chart
Ripple is trading in positive territory on Monday as crypto sentiment remains mixed.
Over the past few sessions, the general crypto sentiment improved after issues in China drove flow into crypto assets.
On the hourly chart below the price has now formed a bull flag pattern.
Watch out for a break in either direction as it could indicate the direction of future price movement.
Lastly, the RSI indicator is still holding above the 50 mid-line which is also a positive sign.
Additional Levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2519
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.251
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2349
|Daily SMA50
|0.2132
|Daily SMA100
|0.2341
|Daily SMA200
|0.2575
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2616
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2356
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2465
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2177
|Previous Monthly High
|0.254
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1846
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2517
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2455
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2372
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2234
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2112
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2632
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2754
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2892
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
