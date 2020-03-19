  • Ripple is trading over 10% higher on Thursday as positive sentiment creeps in.
  • There is a decent resistance level the pair is currently flirting with.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

Rippe has pushed higher on Thursday after a bout of positive sentiment rushed into the crypto market today. Although there has been a decent move today, traders must remember the trends on the higher timeframes are still negative. This makes long trades more dangerous but that does not mean you should avoid them altogether. Countertrend trading can work but risk parameters just have to be controlled slightly more.

Looking at the chart below, the resistance level of 0.1660 is being tested. This is the consolidation high and a break could be significant. The volume bars at the bottom are showing an increased interest in buying and this is considered a positive sign. On the hourly timeframe, another positive not is the fact the price has been making higher lows. If there is a break of the consolidation high then the next resistance level on the way up could be 0.1840 as it has been used a few times in the past

Ripple resistance level

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1639
Today Daily Change 0.0158
Today Daily Change % 10.67
Today daily open 0.1481
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1997
Daily SMA50 0.2441
Daily SMA100 0.2275
Daily SMA200 0.2456
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1498
Previous Daily Low 0.1404
Previous Weekly High 0.2368
Previous Weekly Low 0.1129
Previous Monthly High 0.3467
Previous Monthly Low 0.2245
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1463
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.144
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1424
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1367
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.133
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1518
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1555
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1612

 

 

