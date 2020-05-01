Rajan Dhall, MSTA Rajan Dhall, MSTA
Ripple Price Analysis: Ripple finds support at 0.21 but there was a big volume spike on the sell-side

  • Ripple trades 2.6% higher on Friday but there are some bearish signs.
  • The sell-side volume is much higher than the buy-side.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

Ripple trades higher today but there are some signals the bulls are not in full control. The second wave up was not able to test the wave high and subsequently, the price has now made a lower high wave. 

As you can see on the black circle on the volume indicator the volume really spiked higher when the market sold off from the highs. This could indicate the bears were looking for higher levels to fade the rally. Also, on the hourly chart, the sell off looks even more pronounced on the down candles.

Interestingly, at the moment the 55 exponential moving average is providing some support right now. The price is still holding above the 200 simple moving average and it seems too far for a test at the moment. Lastly, the relative strength index indicator has moved into a more depressed zone under the 50 mid-line. This could indicate there as still some more room in this correction to come. 

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2177
Today Daily Change 0.0060
Today Daily Change % 2.83
Today daily open 0.2117
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.194
Daily SMA50 0.1787
Daily SMA100 0.2171
Daily SMA200 0.2287
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2358
Previous Daily Low 0.2084
Previous Weekly High 0.1999
Previous Weekly Low 0.1784
Previous Monthly High 0.2358
Previous Monthly Low 0.1684
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2189
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2253
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2015
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1913
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1741
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2288
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2459
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2561

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

