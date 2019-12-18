There has been a comeback on Wednesday after Tuesday's price drop.

There was a divergence on the RSI indicator and now the 0.1900 level has been broken.

XRP/USD 30-Minute Chart

Ripple suffered a price drop on Tuesday as overall crypto sentiment was very bearish.

Now the price has recovered slightly to take back the 0.1900 level.

Overall the major trend is still firmly lower but this could be the start of a recovery.

The good news is there has been a fair amount of buy-side volume supporting the small recovery but still less than Tuesdays, during the sell-off.

The red lines on the chart point out the divergence between the RSI indicator and the price. On occasion, this does indicate the selling momentum is slowing down.

Additional Levels