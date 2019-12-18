  • There has been a comeback on Wednesday after Tuesday's price drop.
  • There was a divergence on the RSI indicator and now the 0.1900 level has been broken.

XRP/USD 30-Minute Chart

Ripple suffered a price drop on Tuesday as overall crypto sentiment was very bearish.

Now the price has recovered slightly to take back the 0.1900 level.

Overall the major trend is still firmly lower but this could be the start of a recovery.

The good news is there has been a fair amount of buy-side volume supporting the small recovery but still less than Tuesdays, during the sell-off.

The red lines on the chart point out the divergence between the RSI indicator and the price. On occasion, this does indicate the selling momentum is slowing down.

Ripple analysis

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1891
Today Daily Change 0.0057
Today Daily Change % 3.11
Today daily open 0.1834
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.22
Daily SMA50 0.2493
Daily SMA100 0.2602
Daily SMA200 0.303
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2058
Previous Daily Low 0.1784
Previous Weekly High 0.233
Previous Weekly Low 0.2154
Previous Monthly High 0.3149
Previous Monthly Low 0.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1889
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1953
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1726
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1618
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1452
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2166
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2273

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

