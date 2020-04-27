  • Ripple trades 0.61% higher on Monday as sentiment turns south.
  • This is the fourth time 0.20 has been tested and rejected in a short space of time.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

Ripple had been trading higher over the last week but once again the 0.20 psychological level has stopped the bulls in their tracks. The hourly chart below shows the many attempts the bulls have made to try and take out the level. Since the price has moved lower it would be wise to look at some of the key support zones. the blue trendline is currently being tested and if it does break to the downside the orange 0.1920 level could provide some support. 

Beyond that, the 0.29 psychological support is next followed by 0.1820. On the upside, if by some miracle the bulls do take out 0.20 then the next resistance is the consolidation high at 0.2060. Looking at the relative strength index indicator now, the signal line has just dipped below the midpoint. This could indicate some bearishness is on the way but a break of the blue trendline could be the confirmation.

Ripple testing 0.20

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.195
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.76
Today daily open 0.1965
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1905
Daily SMA50 0.1784
Daily SMA100 0.218
Daily SMA200 0.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1977
Previous Daily Low 0.1917
Previous Weekly High 0.1999
Previous Weekly Low 0.1784
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1954
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.194
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1929
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1893
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1869
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1989
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2013
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.205

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

